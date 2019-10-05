|
WILSON Neville Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ethel. Much loved brother in law and Uncle. Neville will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 80 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Neville's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Care Unit at Wollongong Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019