ROBERTS Neville Rees of Sandon Point Bulli
29.01.1935 - 11.09.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Treasured husband of 60yrs to Rita. Loved father and father-in-law of Mick and Raynita, Sharon and Bola, Tony and Michelle. Proud Pop to Carlie, Dylan, Darcey, Jasper, and Koco. Great Grandfather (pop dot) to Lennox, and Jordy.
So sadly missed until we meet again
one sunny day
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Neville's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funerals, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 16, 2019