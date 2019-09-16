Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Rees ROBERTS

Add a Memory
Neville Rees ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS Neville Rees of Sandon Point Bulli

29.01.1935 - 11.09.2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Treasured husband of 60yrs to Rita. Loved father and father-in-law of Mick and Raynita, Sharon and Bola, Tony and Michelle. Proud Pop to Carlie, Dylan, Darcey, Jasper, and Koco. Great Grandfather (pop dot) to Lennox, and Jordy.



So sadly missed until we meet again

one sunny day



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Neville's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funerals, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neville's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.