Neville RATLIFF

Neville RATLIFF Notice
RATLIFF Neville Of Oak Flats, formerly of Glen Innes.



He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday August 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jenny and Mal Simon, and Lyn. Loving 'Da' of his 3 grandchildren,11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Neville will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.



Aged 102 Years

A long life well lived



A funeral service has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
