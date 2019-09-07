|
|
OAKES Neville Passed away peacefully on 31st August, 2019. Dearly beloved Husband of Vilma. Loving Father and Father in law of Russell & Kathy. Cherished Pa of Kylie & Brenden, Nicole, Natalie & Jared. Great Pa of Olivia. Much loved Brother and Brother in law of Christine & Harold (dec), Ron & Marge (dec) & Beryl, Joan & John (dec), Ernie (dec) & Noelene, Wendy & Les, Judy & Dave, Bev & Pat.
Aged 88 Years
A private service has taken place.
At the families request please have a toast on Sunday the 8th of September for Neville's birthday.
RIP Neville.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019