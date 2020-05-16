|
MOONEY Neville James Passed away peacefully on 14th May, 2020. Late of Wollongong. Beloved Husband of Ingrid (dec). Loving Dad & Father in Law of Kirsten & Terry, Steve & Leonie and Pip. Cherished Grandad to Laura, Bec, Scott, Luke, Eliza, Matt, Sarah and Emma. Great Opa to James and Ben. Neville will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Aged 80 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Reunited With Mum
A private family gathering to celebrate Neville's life will be held on Friday 22nd May, 2020 at 10am. Neville's family understand that many will not be able to attend the service and invite you to spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for his life at this time.
The service will be live streamed and you are welcome to view using the following link.
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: QHKGOV
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020