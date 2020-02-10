|
WILLIAMS Neville Clyde of Dapto
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 4 February 2020. Dearly loved father and father in law of Darren, Teen and Danny. Cherished Pop of Bronte, Brodee, Noah, Piper. Loved brother and brother in law of Lorraine, Christine and Thommo, Allan. Neville will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 70Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Neville's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 10, 2020