|
|
CRAM Nell of Woonona, formerly of Nowra
Born September 13, 1923, Nell passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Neil. Loving mother and mother in law of Helen and David, Julie and David, Lawrence and Barbara. Much loved Nanny of Edward, Andrew, Lilly, Bessie, Laura and Great Nanny of Stephen, Aaron, Talia and Matt. Nell will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
In her 97th Year
Forever with Neil
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 7, 2020