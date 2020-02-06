Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Bulli
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Bulli
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Neil STARR

Neil STARR Notice
Starr, Neil Thomas Late of Woonona Passed away peacefully Sunday February 2, 2020 Much loved husband of Jessie (dec). Father to Barry & Don, adored grandfather to all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Brother to Stanley & Raymond ( dec). Aged 84 Years Family and friends of Neil are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday February 12, 2020 commencing at 10.00 am. A private family burial will follow the service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 6, 2020
