|
|
Starr, Neil Thomas Late of Woonona Passed away peacefully Sunday February 2, 2020 Much loved husband of Jessie (dec). Father to Barry & Don, adored grandfather to all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Brother to Stanley & Raymond ( dec). Aged 84 Years Family and friends of Neil are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday February 12, 2020 commencing at 10.00 am. A private family burial will follow the service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 6, 2020