IRVING Neil of Shellharbour
Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Dearly Loved father of Christy. Loved brother of Alfred (dec), Betty, Allison and their families. Neil will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends here and in the UK.
Aged 76 Years
In Jehovah's memory,
awaiting the resurrection
john 5:28,29
Neil's Memorial Service will be held at The Kingdom Hall, Crn Wattle Road and Parklands Drive, Shellharbour on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020