Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
The Kingdom Hall
Crn Wattle Road and Parklands Drive
Shellharbour
IRVING Neil of Shellharbour



Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Dearly Loved father of Christy. Loved brother of Alfred (dec), Betty, Allison and their families. Neil will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends here and in the UK.



Aged 76 Years

In Jehovah's memory,

awaiting the resurrection

john 5:28,29



Neil's Memorial Service will be held at The Kingdom Hall, Crn Wattle Road and Parklands Drive, Shellharbour on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 11am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020
