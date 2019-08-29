Home
Neil Clement HUNTER


1946 - 2019
Neil Clement HUNTER Notice
HUNTER Neil Clement of Woonona, formerly of Corrimal



Neil passed away peacefully on Monday 26th August, 2019. Loving Son of Valerie and Clement (dec). Dear Brother to Brian and Colin (both dec). Cherished Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Neil is a proud member of 7 R.A.R.



Aged 73 Years.

At Rest.



Neil's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 2nd September, 2019 commencing at 2pm



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019
