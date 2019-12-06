|
|
COOK nee Brett Jill Nerida
18.01.1927 - 03.12.2019
Died peacefully at home with her family
Aged 92Years
Beloved wife and mate to Rex for almost 70 years. Adored mother of Bronwyn, Lynne and Wendy, loved mother-in-law to Warwick and John. Much loved grandma to Megan Kirsty, Andrew, Tara, Brooke and their partners. Loved great-grandma to Kingsley. Cherished sister and aunt to Patsy and John, and their children.
So dearly loved and missed
Proud educator, champion swimmer, passionate adventurer through life
'Gone swimming'
All Jill's family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life on Tuesday, 10December 2019 at 10am at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in
Jill's memory to the
Garvan Institute or The Stroke Foundation
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019