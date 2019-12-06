Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
1927 - 2019
nee Brett COOK Notice
COOK nee Brett Jill Nerida

18.01.1927 - 03.12.2019



Died peacefully at home with her family



Aged 92Years



Beloved wife and mate to Rex for almost 70 years. Adored mother of Bronwyn, Lynne and Wendy, loved mother-in-law to Warwick and John. Much loved grandma to Megan Kirsty, Andrew, Tara, Brooke and their partners. Loved great-grandma to Kingsley. Cherished sister and aunt to Patsy and John, and their children.



So dearly loved and missed

Proud educator, champion swimmer, passionate adventurer through life

'Gone swimming'



All Jill's family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life on Tuesday, 10December 2019 at 10am at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in

Jill's memory to the

Garvan Institute or The Stroke Foundation



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019
