MITREVSKI Naum of Shell Cove
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, 2 August 2019. Beloved husband of Verka. Dearly loved father and father in law of Benito and Daniela, Beti and Robert. Much loved Dedo of Alexander, Brianna, Justin and Oliver. Naum will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 72 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Naum's funeral service to be held at St Kliments Orthodox Church Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Friday August 9, 2019 at 1:30pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Croome Rd Cemetery, Croome Rd, Albion Park.
Prayers will be recited in the Chapel H.Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths ave, Warilla on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 6pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019