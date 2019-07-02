Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
NANNETTE JOYCE ROSS


1943 - 2019
NANNETTE JOYCE ROSS Notice
ROSS NANNETTE JOYCE 25/06/1943 - 29/06/2019



of Woonona



Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Loved daughter of Richard and Lila Guest (both dec). Sister of Richard (dec), Gwenda (dec), Billy (dec) Tommy and Lynda. Mother of Loretta, Darren (dec) and Alison. Loved grandmother of Kyle, Reece, Jordan, Liam, and Chloe. Great grandmother of Stacey, Gabbriela, and Mackenzie.



Aged 76Years



Family and friends are invited to a viewing at

H Parsons Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday 3 July, 2019 at 10am.





A special thank you to

ICU staff for their care and treatment of Nannette.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 2, 2019
