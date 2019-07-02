|
|
ROSS NANNETTE JOYCE 25/06/1943 - 29/06/2019
of Woonona
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Loved daughter of Richard and Lila Guest (both dec). Sister of Richard (dec), Gwenda (dec), Billy (dec) Tommy and Lynda. Mother of Loretta, Darren (dec) and Alison. Loved grandmother of Kyle, Reece, Jordan, Liam, and Chloe. Great grandmother of Stacey, Gabbriela, and Mackenzie.
Aged 76Years
Family and friends are invited to a viewing at
H Parsons Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday 3 July, 2019 at 10am.
A special thank you to
ICU staff for their care and treatment of Nannette.
