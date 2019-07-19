Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
NANCY WINIFRED PULLEN

NANCY WINIFRED PULLEN Notice
PULLEN NANCY WINIFRED Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday 16 July, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Bill and Lyn, and Robert. Much loved Nan of Craig and Sandra, Mark and Kelly, James and Marleisha, and Tryphaena and families. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 94 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday 23 July, 2019 at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 19, 2019
