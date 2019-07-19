|
PULLEN NANCY WINIFRED Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday 16 July, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Bill and Lyn, and Robert. Much loved Nan of Craig and Sandra, Mark and Kelly, James and Marleisha, and Tryphaena and families. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 94 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday 23 July, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 19, 2019