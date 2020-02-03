|
CRITCHER (nee Rose) Nancy June of Bendalong
Passed away surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 25 January 2020. Beloved wife of Chappie. Dearly adored mother and mother in law of Phillip (dec), Leonie and Steve. Much loved Nan and Gran Nan. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and many dear friends.
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person, no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 5 February 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 3, 2020