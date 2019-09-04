Home
Nancy Edna HENSTOCK


1941 - 2019
Nancy Edna HENSTOCK Notice
HENSTOCK (Gambrill) Nancy Edna 23.04.1931 - 02.09.2019



Darling wife of Neville (dec). Cherished mother of Terry (dec), Sheryl and Ian and their families. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Friend to many. Will be greatly missed by all.



Now at peace and with Dad.



Relatives & friends of Nancy are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Monday 9th September, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Dementia Support Australia, a donation box will be at the Chapel door for this purpose.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019
