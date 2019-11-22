|
|
NEDANOVSKI Najdenco 'Neil' of Koonawarra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on November 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Trajanka. Dearly loved father of Jasna, Roza, Gorica, Vesna, Ljupcho. Much loved Dedo of his 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Nadjenco will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 85 Years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person no one can replace.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Najdenco's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr of Keira and Charles Street Port Kembla on Monday November 25, 2019 at 9am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.
Prayers will be recited in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto, on Sunday November 24, 2019 at 6pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019