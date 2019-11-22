Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church
Cnr of Keira and Charles Street
Port Kembla
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Najdenco NEDANOVSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Najdenco "Neil" NEDANOVSKI

Add a Memory
Najdenco "Neil" NEDANOVSKI Notice
NEDANOVSKI Najdenco 'Neil' of Koonawarra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on November 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Trajanka. Dearly loved father of Jasna, Roza, Gorica, Vesna, Ljupcho. Much loved Dedo of his 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Nadjenco will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.





Aged 85 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person no one can replace.





Relatives and friends are invited to attend Najdenco's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr of Keira and Charles Street Port Kembla on Monday November 25, 2019 at 9am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.



Prayers will be recited in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto, on Sunday November 24, 2019 at 6pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Najdenco's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -