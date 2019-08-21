Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadia VASEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadia VASEO

Add a Memory
Nadia VASEO Notice
VASEO Nadia of Albion Park Rail



Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Alex, Laurie and Paula, Laurence and Roslyn. Much loved Nan of Kym, Kelly, Rhyan, Simon, Michael. Nadia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 90 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Nadia's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on at Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.