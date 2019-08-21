|
VASEO Nadia of Albion Park Rail
Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Alex, Laurie and Paula, Laurence and Roslyn. Much loved Nan of Kym, Kelly, Rhyan, Simon, Michael. Nadia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Nadia's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on at Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019