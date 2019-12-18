Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church
Bellevue Road
Figtree
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nada TOMLINOVIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nada TOMLINOVIC

Add a Memory
Nada TOMLINOVIC Notice
TOMLINOVIC Nada 16 December, 2019 of Unanderra. Dearly beloved wife of Mirko (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Anthony (dec), Helen & Ivan Giason. Loved grandmother of Ben and Cate. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends, both here and overseas.



Rest In Peace

Aged 88 Years



Relatives and friends of Nada are invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of her soul to be celebrated in the St Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Road, Figtree on 21 December, 2019 commencing at 10am followed by Burial at Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Caritas a box will be provided on the day.



The Rosary will be recited at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on 20 December, 2019 commencing at 3pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nada's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -