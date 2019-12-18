|
|
TOMLINOVIC Nada 16 December, 2019 of Unanderra. Dearly beloved wife of Mirko (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Anthony (dec), Helen & Ivan Giason. Loved grandmother of Ben and Cate. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends, both here and overseas.
Rest In Peace
Aged 88 Years
Relatives and friends of Nada are invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of her soul to be celebrated in the St Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Road, Figtree on 21 December, 2019 commencing at 10am followed by Burial at Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Caritas a box will be provided on the day.
The Rosary will be recited at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on 20 December, 2019 commencing at 3pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019