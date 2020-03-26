|
GULIC Nada Regrettably, Nada's Funeral Service being held tomorrow is now a Private Service, only to be attended by immediate family. Numbers are strictly limited to 10 people; all others must be turned away. The same applies at the Cemetery following the service.
Dusan, Milan and Dragan, together with their families, would like to thank all those who have sent their love and expressed their heart felt sympathies, it is much appreciated, as is your understanding during these difficult times.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 26, 2020