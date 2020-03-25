|
GULIC (Kosevic) Nada of Coniston
Nada passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday 20th March 2020. Beloved wife of Dusan. Devoted mother of Milan and Dragan. Cherished Baba to Laura and Olivia. Dearest sister Mileva, Petar and Simo. Nada will be sadly missed by all her family and many dear friends, here and abroad.
Aged 67 Years.
May God Bless You and May You Rest in Peace.
Nada's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole on Thursday, 26th March 2020 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka for committal.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 25, 2020