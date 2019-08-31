Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra BARWICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Rachel BARWICK

Add a Memory
Myra Rachel BARWICK Notice
BARWICK Myra Rachel Dearly beloved Wife of Earl (dec). Loving Mother and Mother in law of Albert, Thomas & Lyn, John & Carol, Robert & Debbie, Kevin (dec), Sonya & Klaus, Susanne & Stephen, Janet & Glenn, Lynette & Paul, Gail & Daryl, Geoff & Sharon. Cherished Grandmother, Great Grandmother & Great Great Grandmother.



Aged 94 Years



The relatives and friends of Myra are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Avenue, Shellharbour City on Tuesday 3rd September, 2019 commencing at 12pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery for Burial. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Primary Health Nurses. A donation box will be provided on the day at the Church door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now