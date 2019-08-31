|
BARWICK Myra Rachel Dearly beloved Wife of Earl (dec). Loving Mother and Mother in law of Albert, Thomas & Lyn, John & Carol, Robert & Debbie, Kevin (dec), Sonya & Klaus, Susanne & Stephen, Janet & Glenn, Lynette & Paul, Gail & Daryl, Geoff & Sharon. Cherished Grandmother, Great Grandmother & Great Great Grandmother.
Aged 94 Years
The relatives and friends of Myra are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Avenue, Shellharbour City on Tuesday 3rd September, 2019 commencing at 12pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery for Burial. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Primary Health Nurses. A donation box will be provided on the day at the Church door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019