Myra Edith TAGGERT

Myra Edith TAGGERT Notice
TAGGERT, Myra Edith Passed away peacefully on Friday 26th July 2019, late of Gold Coast, QLD, formerly of Warilla, Wollongong, NSW, aged 94 years. Dearly loved mother of Trevor, Jeffrey (dec), Deborah, Paul, Christine and Peter. Much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother of their families. Service will be livestreamed on Friday 2/8/2019 at 12.30pm. Ring Somerville Funerals for link details. SOMERVILLE FUNERALS Gold Coast, QLD Phone : 07 5596 2233
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 31, 2019
