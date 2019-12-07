Home
More Obituaries for Muriel WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel WILSON

Muriel WILSON Notice
Wilson, Muriel Louvain Late of St Georges Basin Much loved Wife of Anthony (Tony) (dec) "Together and Soulmates forever" Loved Sister and Sister in Law of Lou and Ian, Monty and Linda (both dec) Delma and Chris (both dec), Marguerite and Robert Cherished Aunty to Jason, Amanda, Jessica, Colette, Craig, Jordan, Emma, Isabella (dec), Jhy, Sonya, Garry, Jordyn, Jodie-Lee, Bradley, Byron, Payton (Biddy), Lloyd, Michelle, Declan, Sienna, Joanne, Shane, Chantele, Bree, Isaac, Adam, Lauren, Renee, Sean and Baby. Great Friend to all who knew her. Muriel's Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11th December At 11am at the Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel, Worrigee



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019
