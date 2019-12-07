|
Wilson, Muriel Louvain Late of St Georges Basin Much loved Wife of Anthony (Tony) (dec) "Together and Soulmates forever" Loved Sister and Sister in Law of Lou and Ian, Monty and Linda (both dec) Delma and Chris (both dec), Marguerite and Robert Cherished Aunty to Jason, Amanda, Jessica, Colette, Craig, Jordan, Emma, Isabella (dec), Jhy, Sonya, Garry, Jordyn, Jodie-Lee, Bradley, Byron, Payton (Biddy), Lloyd, Michelle, Declan, Sienna, Joanne, Shane, Chantele, Bree, Isaac, Adam, Lauren, Renee, Sean and Baby. Great Friend to all who knew her. Muriel's Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11th December At 11am at the Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel, Worrigee
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019