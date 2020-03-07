|
Mona McLean 1922-2020 Passed away peacefully on 6 March 2020 aged 97 years, with family at her side. Beloved wife of Alec (dec), loving mother and mother-in-law to Neil and Carolyn, Diane and Tony (dec). Adored grandmother to Lisa, Darren, Scott, Adam, Chris, Cara and their partners. Great grandmother to Ethan, Ollie, Keira, Jake, Kade, Reid, Kaitie, Mia, Huxley and Cleo. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Diggers, Corrimal, for their kindness and care. Goodbye to a gentle, lovely lady. A private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 7, 2020