|
|
SUTTON (nee MORRIS) Mona Dorothy 01.02.1931 - 08.04.2020 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening at Wollongong Hospital. Beloved wife of Richard (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara, Patrick and Carolyn (dec). Dearly loved Omie of Liv and Heath, Kate and Tom, Tamara and Carly. Loved Gogo of Raffy. Mona will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Aged 89 Years 'Totsiens' A private funeral will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 11, 2020