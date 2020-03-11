|
BARKE Moira Emily of Figtree
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 4, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Janet & Peter, Bev & Giles. Adored Nan of Leigh, Shaun, Nikki, Mitchell and her great grandchildren Jaycob, Dustin and Riley. Moira will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
Aged 87 Years
Relatives and friends of Moira are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Saturday March 14, 2020 commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSPCA would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020