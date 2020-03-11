Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Moira BARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moira Emily BARKE


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Moira Emily BARKE Notice
BARKE Moira Emily of Figtree



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 4, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Janet & Peter, Bev & Giles. Adored Nan of Leigh, Shaun, Nikki, Mitchell and her great grandchildren Jaycob, Dustin and Riley. Moira will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.



Aged 87 Years



Relatives and friends of Moira are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Saturday March 14, 2020 commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSPCA would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moira's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -