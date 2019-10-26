Home
Mitre PETKOVSKI

Mitre PETKOVSKI Notice
PETKOVSKI Mitre

of Barrack Heights



He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Beloved Husband of Ratka. Loving father of Mimosa, Tony, and Carrol. Much loved Dedo of Jonathan, Michael, Thomas, and Annelise. Mitre will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 75 Years

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday October 28, 2019 at 4pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mitre's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 9:30 am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019
