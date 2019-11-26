|
PETROV Mise (Mile 'Mick') Formerly of Port Kembla
With sadness we announce the passing of Mile Petrov on November 24, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Magdalena. Loving father and father-in-law of his children Vaska, Lupco, Velo, Kelly, and Betty. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Jordan, Jayda, Emily, Chelsea, and Marcus. Mile will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 69 Years
Resting in God's care
A life well lived
Rest in Peace
Prayers will be held in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong TONIGHT Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 6.30pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mile's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira and Charles Street Port Kembla on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 26, 2019