Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
t Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church
Cnr Keira and Charles Street
Port Kembla
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Wollongong Lawn Cemetery
Wyllie Road
Kembla Grange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mise PETROV
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mise (Mile 'Mick') PETROV

Add a Memory
Mise (Mile 'Mick') PETROV Notice
PETROV Mise (Mile 'Mick') Formerly of Port Kembla



With sadness we announce the passing of Mile Petrov on November 24, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Magdalena. Loving father and father-in-law of his children Vaska, Lupco, Velo, Kelly, and Betty. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Jordan, Jayda, Emily, Chelsea, and Marcus. Mile will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.

.



Aged 69 Years

Resting in God's care

A life well lived

Rest in Peace



Prayers will be held in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong TONIGHT Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 6.30pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mile's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira and Charles Street Port Kembla on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -