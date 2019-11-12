|
|
KRKOVSKI Mirko of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Friday, 8 November 2019. Beloved husband of Rusa. Dearly loved father and father in law of Steve and Viki and Olivera. Loved and adored dedo, brother and uncle. Mirko will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 74 Years
Forever in our Hearts
We will miss your smiling face
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mirko's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Prayers will be recited in the Chapel H.Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 4.00pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019