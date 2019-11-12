Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Macedonian Orthodox Church
10 Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mirko KRKOVSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mirko KRKOVSKI

Add a Memory
Mirko KRKOVSKI Notice
KRKOVSKI Mirko of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Friday, 8 November 2019. Beloved husband of Rusa. Dearly loved father and father in law of Steve and Viki and Olivera. Loved and adored dedo, brother and uncle. Mirko will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 74 Years

Forever in our Hearts

We will miss your smiling face



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mirko's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Prayers will be recited in the Chapel H.Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 4.00pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mirko's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -