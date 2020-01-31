|
GRGIC Mile of Farmborough Heights
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 25, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Jeka. Devoted father and father-in-law of Ruzica (dec), Paulina & Ljuban. Adored Dida of Helena and Anita. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Miroslav & Vera, Danica, Kata. Loved uncle and great uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Mile will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends both here and overseas.
Aged 85 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
A Requiem Mass for the repose of Mile's soul will be offered at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Road, Figtree on Monday February 3, 2020 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
A Rosary will be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Sunday February 2, 2020 commencing at 4:30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020