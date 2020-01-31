Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:30 PM
Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange
View Map
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church
Bellevue Road
Figtree
View Map
1934 - 2020
Mile GRGIC Notice
GRGIC Mile of Farmborough Heights



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 25, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Jeka. Devoted father and father-in-law of Ruzica (dec), Paulina & Ljuban. Adored Dida of Helena and Anita. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Miroslav & Vera, Danica, Kata. Loved uncle and great uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Mile will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends both here and overseas.



Aged 85 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



A Requiem Mass for the repose of Mile's soul will be offered at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Road, Figtree on Monday February 3, 2020 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



A Rosary will be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Sunday February 2, 2020 commencing at 4:30pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020
