SALISBURY Mildred of Lake South
With sadness we announce the passing of Mildred on Wednesday October 9, 2019. She passed away surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of Lynn, Shaun, Kristy, Susan, Mitch, and Brooke.
Aged 96 Years
Lives on in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mildred's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Friday October 25, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019