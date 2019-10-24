Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred SALISBURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred SALISBURY

Add a Memory
Mildred SALISBURY Notice
SALISBURY Mildred of Lake South



With sadness we announce the passing of Mildred on Wednesday October 9, 2019. She passed away surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of Lynn, Shaun, Kristy, Susan, Mitch, and Brooke.



Aged 96 Years

Lives on in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mildred's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Friday October 25, 2019 at 12 noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.