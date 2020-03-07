Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Mikaila BRISBANE


1995 - 2020
Mikaila BRISBANE Notice
BRISBANE Mikaila (Olliffe)



Much loved wife of Harley. Devoted and loving mother of Indie and Reef. Cherished daughter of Garry and Lisa and step-daughter of Mimi and Grant. Loyal and loving sister to Christopher. Adored granddaughter of Ann and Reg & June Olliffe (both dec).



So Strong, Inspirational And Full Of Life

She Was Truly An Earth Angel



28/06/1995 - 01/03/2020



Relatives and friends of Mikaila are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 9th March, 2020 commencing at 12pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations are invited

to the Brisbane Family and the

Cooper Rice-Brading Foundation, a box

will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.

At Mikaila's request please

dress in white or boho.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 7, 2020
