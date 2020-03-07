|
|
BRISBANE Mikaila (Olliffe)
Much loved wife of Harley. Devoted and loving mother of Indie and Reef. Cherished daughter of Garry and Lisa and step-daughter of Mimi and Grant. Loyal and loving sister to Christopher. Adored granddaughter of Ann and Reg & June Olliffe (both dec).
So Strong, Inspirational And Full Of Life
She Was Truly An Earth Angel
28/06/1995 - 01/03/2020
Relatives and friends of Mikaila are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 9th March, 2020 commencing at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations are invited
to the Brisbane Family and the
Cooper Rice-Brading Foundation, a box
will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.
At Mikaila's request please
dress in white or boho.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 7, 2020