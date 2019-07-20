Home
MIDGE PALMER

MIDGE PALMER Notice
PALMER MIDGE of Shellharbour

formerly of Helensburgh



Passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norm. Dearly loved father and father in law of Ian, Sandra, Katherine (dec), Michelle, Cheryl (dec), Paul, Lorraine, George and their partners. Much loved Grandmother of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Brian, Pam and their families. Midge will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 75 Years

Now At Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Midge's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Friday July 26, 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
