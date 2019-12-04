Home
SPENCE Michelle Nee Dwyer



Precious daughter of Monica & Richard (dec). Beautiful mother to Josh. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Rick & Robyn, Mandy & Nick. Loving aunty of Kelsey. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.



Relatives and friends of Michelle are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday 5th December, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019
