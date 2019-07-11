Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Michelle HERON


1980 - 2019
Michelle HERON Notice
HERON Michelle of Dapto.

Passed away after an unexpected illness on 5th of July, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of Paul. Cherished mother of Tyson and Liam. Much loved daughter of Mary & Arthur (dec). Adored sister of Gary and Phillip (dec). Loved daughter in law of Alex & Carol. Much admired sister in law of Melissa. Michelle will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



Aged 39 Years

Starve the Negative

Feed the Positive



Relatives and friends of Michelle are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 15th July, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Victor Chang Foundation would be appreciated. A donation box will be available on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 11 to July 13, 2019
