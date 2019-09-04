|
|
LYNN Michelle Anne of East Corrimal
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 26, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Stephen. Devoted mother of Sharni, Ben, Shayarne and Koby. Adored Nan of Ayden and Ella. Michelle will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 49 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Michelle are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday September 6, 2019 commencing at 2pm, to be followed by a Burial at West Dapto Catholic Cemetery, 231 West Dapto Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019