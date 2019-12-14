Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele MESINEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Rae MESINEZ


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Michele Rae MESINEZ Notice
MESINEZ Michele Rae Passed away on 11th December, 2019 surrounded by family. Late of Farmborough Heights. Adored wife of Carlo. Cherished mum and mother in law of Bradley & Peta-Maree and Carla. Loved nana to her grandchildren Johnny, Kye, Nathan, Ashley, Zane, Jake and Charli. She will be sadly missed by 'Gizmo'. Loving sister of Ken (dec), Gail, Paul and will be missed by her extended family and close friends.



Aged 67 Years

A Special Person, A Special Face

A Special Someone We Cannot Replace



Relatives and friends of Michele are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday 20th December, 2019 commencing at 9:30am. After refreshments the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery for burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -