MESINEZ Michele Rae Passed away on 11th December, 2019 surrounded by family. Late of Farmborough Heights. Adored wife of Carlo. Cherished mum and mother in law of Bradley & Peta-Maree and Carla. Loved nana to her grandchildren Johnny, Kye, Nathan, Ashley, Zane, Jake and Charli. She will be sadly missed by 'Gizmo'. Loving sister of Ken (dec), Gail, Paul and will be missed by her extended family and close friends.
Aged 67 Years
A Special Person, A Special Face
A Special Someone We Cannot Replace
Relatives and friends of Michele are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday 20th December, 2019 commencing at 9:30am. After refreshments the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019