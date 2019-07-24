|
|
RUSSELL Micheal John 'Riss' of Oak Flats
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 20 July 2019. Adored son of Margaret and Bob and all those who knew him. Riss will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 50 years
We will miss your smiling face,
A special person, no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Riss's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, at 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Friday 26 July 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019