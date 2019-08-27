Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL WEEKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL WEEKES

Add a Memory
MICHAEL WEEKES Notice
WEEKES MICHAEL 24 August 2019



Passed away suddenly at IRT Tarrawanna after a long illness. Adored husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather to Robyn, Ryan and Chrissy, Chris, Michelle and Ebony. Sadly missed by his extended family, Tony and Ann, Geoff and Janice, Stephen and Rodney, Jenny and Bob and their families.



Aged 71 Years

Has left stormy waters

At peace where the ocean meets the sky



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Michael's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday 29 August, 2019 at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to

Prostate Cancer Research

and can be made at the Chapel on the day.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.