WEEKES MICHAEL 24 August 2019
Passed away suddenly at IRT Tarrawanna after a long illness. Adored husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather to Robyn, Ryan and Chrissy, Chris, Michelle and Ebony. Sadly missed by his extended family, Tony and Ann, Geoff and Janice, Stephen and Rodney, Jenny and Bob and their families.
Aged 71 Years
Has left stormy waters
At peace where the ocean meets the sky
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Michael's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday 29 August, 2019 at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to
Prostate Cancer Research
and can be made at the Chapel on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 27, 2019