H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Michael "Mick" VARDA

Michael "Mick" VARDA Notice
VARDA Michael â€˜Mick' Passed away suddenly on March 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Loved by his wife Shelley, father of Julia and Thomas, Nick and Kyla. Adored Dedo of Ebony, Celene, Odette, Ema and Max. Mick will be sadly missed.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mick's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday March 16, 2020 at 12pm.



Following his service a private burial will be held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 12, 2020
