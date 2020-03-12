|
VARDA Michael â€˜Mick' Passed away suddenly on March 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Loved by his wife Shelley, father of Julia and Thomas, Nick and Kyla. Adored Dedo of Ebony, Celene, Odette, Ema and Max. Mick will be sadly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mick's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday March 16, 2020 at 12pm.
Following his service a private burial will be held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 12, 2020