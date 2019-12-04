Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Michael Lino CRISTALLO


1950 - 2019
Michael Lino CRISTALLO Notice
CRISTALLO Michael Lino of Mangerton



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 30, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Janine. Devoted father of Shane, Natalie, Shannon (dec), Roger and Adrian. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 69 Years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends of Michael are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday November 6, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Service, the funeral will proceed to West Dapto Catholic Cemetery, 231 West Dapto Road, West Dapto for Burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019
