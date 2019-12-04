|
|
CRISTALLO Michael Lino of Mangerton
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 30, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Janine. Devoted father of Shane, Natalie, Shannon (dec), Roger and Adrian. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 69 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Michael are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday November 6, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Service, the funeral will proceed to West Dapto Catholic Cemetery, 231 West Dapto Road, West Dapto for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019