Michael LAMBERGER

Michael LAMBERGER Notice
LAMBERGER Michael "Mick" It is with great sadness that the family of Michael "Mick" Lamberger announces his passing on Monday, February 10, he was 74 Years old. Mick, a well-known identity around Wollongong, was a community-minded man, volunteering his time as swim coach for kids from Thirroul and the surrounding communities for well over a decade. A generous and caring man of many talents. He is survived by his son Jason and daughter Kym, and grandchildren Charlie, Oscar, Sophia, Maggie and Lyla.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020
