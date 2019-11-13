Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
MICHAEL CRAIG "MICK" BRADLEY

MICHAEL CRAIG "MICK" BRADLEY Notice
BRADLEY MICHAEL CRAIG 'MICK' of Corrimal

formerly of Lugarno



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy. Dearly loved father and father in law of Eliza-Jane and Rob, Grant, Stuart. Much loved grandad of Teddy. Loving son of Jim and Marion (dec). Loved brother and brother in law of Kevin and Julie, Jen and Kerry. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him, Mick was a great friend to many.



Aged 59 years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mick's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday November 15, 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

St Vincent's Intensive Care Unit

would be greatly appreciated

https://www.supportsvincents.com.au



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019
