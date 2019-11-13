|
|
BRADLEY MICHAEL CRAIG 'MICK' of Corrimal
formerly of Lugarno
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy. Dearly loved father and father in law of Eliza-Jane and Rob, Grant, Stuart. Much loved grandad of Teddy. Loving son of Jim and Marion (dec). Loved brother and brother in law of Kevin and Julie, Jen and Kerry. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him, Mick was a great friend to many.
Aged 59 years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mick's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday November 15, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
St Vincent's Intensive Care Unit
would be greatly appreciated
https://www.supportsvincents.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019