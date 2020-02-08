Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong
Michael "Mick" CHALKER

Michael "Mick" CHALKER Notice
CHALKER Michael 'Mick' of Figtree



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 3 February 2020. Loving son of Barbara and John (dec). Dearly loved father of Erin. Loved brother and brother in law of Anne and Geoff, Elizabeth and Michael (dec), Jane. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 63Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mick's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday, 10 February 2020 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020
