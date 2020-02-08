|
|
CHALKER Michael 'Mick' of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 3 February 2020. Loving son of Barbara and John (dec). Dearly loved father of Erin. Loved brother and brother in law of Anne and Geoff, Elizabeth and Michael (dec), Jane. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 63Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mick's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday, 10 February 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020