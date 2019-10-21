Home
Michael BREUNIG

Michael BREUNIG Notice
BREUNIG Michael 'Mick'

Of Shellharbour

Aged 58 Years



Adored and amazing husband of Susan. Cherished and warm hearted father and father-in-law of Chay, Teegan and Taj. Poppy boon to Hendrix. Much loved son of Rudy & Joyce. Loving brother of Richard and Trevor.



Yours is the light by which our spirit is born

You were our sun, our moon

And all our stars



Relatives and friends of Mick are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 24th October, 2019 commencing at 12pm. At the conclusion of the Service the Funeral will proceed to, Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour for burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 21, 2019
