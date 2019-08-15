|
MICHAEL ALEXANDER SPASICH "SPAZ" 02.07.1993 - 12.08.2019
Passed away after a courageous battle surrounded by his loving family and friends. Loved and adored son of Lisa & George. Loving brother of Stephanie and John. Much loved soulmate of Taylar. Cherished grandson of Judy & Philip (dec) Herbert, Vera & Blagoja (dec). Will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Relatives and friends of Michael are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Saturday August 17th, 2019 commencing at 9.30am.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to the KidzWish Foundation, a box will be
located at the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019