H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
Metodija "Tony" TANEVSKI

Metodija "Tony" TANEVSKI Notice
TANEVSKI Metodija 'Tony' of Coniston



Passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 13, 2019. Loving husband to Cveta. Loved father and father in law of Vesna and Lupcho, Lila and Martin. Much loved Dedo to Melinda and Lloyd, Jessica and Filipp, Katelin, Michael, and Thomas. Adored Dedo to his great grandchildren Meila, Lara, and Eli.



Aged 81 years

Forever our hearts

Always loved and never forgotten



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tony's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange .



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 6pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 16, 2019
