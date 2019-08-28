Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle MILLER

Add a Memory
Merle MILLER Notice
MILLER Merle of Windang



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 23 August 2019. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother and mother in law of Carolyn and John, Cheryl and John, Sue. Dearly loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Merle will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 90 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Merle's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.