|
|
MILLER Merle of Windang
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 23 August 2019. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother and mother in law of Carolyn and John, Cheryl and John, Sue. Dearly loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Merle will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Merle's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019