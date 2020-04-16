Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Merle May SAUNDERS


1934 - 2020
Merle May SAUNDERS Notice
SAUNDERS (Keen) Merle May Merle passed away peacefully on Saturday, 11th April 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving and adored mother and mother-in-law of Greg & Vicky, Leeanne, Peter & Leonie. Cherished Nan to her 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister and sister-in-law to Harold & Diane, Les & Noella, Noel & Helen, Graham, Allan (dec), Lorna, Lorraine (dec) and Cheryl & Gary. Merle will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.



Aged 85 Years.

Forever in Our Hearts.

'a private cremation is to take place'



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2020
